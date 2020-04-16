Edison Nation Inc.[EDNT] stock saw a move by 73.65% on Wednesday, touching 22.43 million. Based on the recent volume, Edison Nation Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EDNT shares recorded 6.07M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT] stock additionally went down by -4.57% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -11.17% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EDNT stock is set at -66.80% by far, with shares price recording returns by -31.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EDNT shares showcased -20.48% decrease. EDNT saw 5.01 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.32 compared to high within the same period of time.

Edison Nation Inc. [NASDAQ:EDNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. On average, stock market experts give EDNT an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT] sitting at -37.00% and its Gross Margin at 32.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -38.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -50.58. Its Return on Equity is -55.30%, and its Return on Assets is -24.00%. These metrics suggest that this Edison Nation Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 23.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.77.

Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT] has 6.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.32 to 5.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.62. This RSI suggests that Edison Nation Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT] a Reliable Buy?

Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.