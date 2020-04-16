NeoPhotonics Corporation[NPTN] stock saw a move by 2.41% on Wednesday, touching 1.1 million. Based on the recent volume, NeoPhotonics Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NPTN shares recorded 47.63M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] stock could reach median target price of $9.38.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] stock additionally went up by 21.06% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 57.42% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NPTN stock is set at 34.19% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.14% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NPTN shares showcased 47.03% increase. NPTN saw 9.46 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.26 compared to high within the same period of time.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE:NPTN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NPTN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.91, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Fundamental Analysis of NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] sitting at -4.00% and its Gross Margin at 24.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.00. Its Return on Equity is -11.20%, and its Return on Assets is -5.20%. These metrics suggest that this NeoPhotonics Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.03.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] has 47.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 424.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.26 to 9.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 173.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 5.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.27. This RSI suggests that NeoPhotonics Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.