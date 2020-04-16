Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] gained by 4.28% on the last trading session, reaching $445.01 price per share at the time. Netflix Inc. represents 439.28M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 187.46B with the latest information.

The Netflix Inc. traded at the price of $445.01 with 7.59 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NFLX shares recorded 8.31M.

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Netflix Inc. [NFLX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $426.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] is sitting at 4.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.96.

Fundamental Analysis of Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 38.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.48. Its Return on Equity is 28.40%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics all suggest that Netflix Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 215.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 213.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has 439.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 187.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 252.28 to 434.98. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 5.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.30. This RSI suggests that Netflix Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Netflix Inc. [NFLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Netflix Inc. [NFLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.