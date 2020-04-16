VMware Inc. [VMW] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $133.54 after VMW shares went down by -1.85% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

VMware Inc. [NYSE:VMW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For VMware Inc. [VMW], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $136.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VMware Inc. [VMW] is sitting at 4.26. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.26.

Fundamental Analysis of VMware Inc. [VMW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VMware Inc. [VMW] sitting at 13.30% and its Gross Margin at 83.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 59.30. These measurements indicate that VMware Inc. [VMW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 82.18. Its Return on Equity is 138.00%, and its Return on Assets is 30.70%. These metrics all suggest that VMware Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VMware Inc. [VMW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. VMware Inc. [VMW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.26 and P/E Ratio of 8.73. These metrics all suggest that VMware Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

VMware Inc. [VMW] has 414.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.00 to 206.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 3.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VMware Inc. [VMW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VMware Inc. [VMW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.