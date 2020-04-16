The share price of Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] inclined by $22.48, presently trading at $21.89. The company’s shares saw 44.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 15.20 recorded on 04/15/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as JNPR jumped by 0.27% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 22.61 compared to +0.06 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 18.39%, while additionally dropping -20.69% during the last 12 months. Juniper Networks Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $22.72. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.83% increase from the current trading price.

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] is sitting at 3.06. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.19.

Fundamental Analysis of Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] sitting at 9.60% and its Gross Margin at 58.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has 339.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.20 to 28.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 3.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.