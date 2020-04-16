Lakeland Industries Inc.[LAKE] stock saw a move by 4.24% on Wednesday, touching 2.11 million. Based on the recent volume, Lakeland Industries Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LAKE shares recorded 8.32M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] stock could reach median target price of $20.25.

Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] stock additionally went up by 14.97% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -2.60% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LAKE stock is set at 42.03% by far, with shares price recording returns by 57.80% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LAKE shares showcased 52.75% increase. LAKE saw 28.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.70 compared to high within the same period of time.

Lakeland Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:LAKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LAKE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.20, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $18.50 and the median estimate amounting to $20.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] sitting at 2.60% and its Gross Margin at 32.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.73. Its Return on Equity is 0.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.20%. These metrics suggest that this Lakeland Industries Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 50.90 and P/E Ratio of 1,055.21. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] has 8.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 143.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.70 to 28.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.04, which indicates that it is 8.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] a Reliable Buy?

Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.