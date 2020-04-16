Legg Mason Inc. [NYSE: LM] shares went lower by -0.22% from its previous closing of 49.41, now trading at the price of $49.30, also subtracting -0.11 points. Is LM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.8 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 84.92M float and a 0.63% run over in the last seven days. LM share price has been hovering between 50.70 and 32.44 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Legg Mason Inc. [NYSE:LM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Legg Mason Inc. [LM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $49.30, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Legg Mason Inc. [LM] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Legg Mason Inc. [LM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Legg Mason Inc. [LM] sitting at 14.40% and its Gross Margin at 85.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.56. Its Return on Equity is 6.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Legg Mason Inc. [LM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Legg Mason Inc. [LM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.24 and P/E Ratio of 18.67. These metrics all suggest that Legg Mason Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Legg Mason Inc. [LM] has 87.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.44 to 50.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 0.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Legg Mason Inc. [LM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Legg Mason Inc. [LM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.