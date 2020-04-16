Leidos Holdings Inc.[LDOS] stock saw a move by -2.99% on Wednesday, touching 1.07 million. Based on the recent volume, Leidos Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LDOS shares recorded 141.82M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] stock could reach median target price of $110.00.

Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] stock additionally went up by 0.12% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 18.86% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LDOS stock is set at 42.72% by far, with shares price recording returns by -8.02% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LDOS shares showcased 12.43% increase. LDOS saw 125.84 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 64.69 compared to high within the same period of time.

Leidos Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LDOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LDOS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $92.71, with the high estimate being $140.00, the low estimate being $99.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] sitting at 8.20% and its Gross Margin at 14.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.24. Its Return on Equity is 20.10%, and its Return on Assets is 7.10%. These metrics all suggest that Leidos Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.54 and P/E Ratio of 20.22. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] has 141.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.69 to 125.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 3.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.