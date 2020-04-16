The share price of Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] inclined by $39.82, presently trading at $40.80. The company’s shares saw 60.50% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 25.42 recorded on 04/15/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LEN jumped by 1.43% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 47.83 compared to -2.92 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 8.44%, while additionally dropping -22.14% during the last 12 months. Lennar Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $51.21. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.41% increase from the current trading price.

Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Lennar Corporation [LEN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give LEN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.80, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lennar Corporation [LEN] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.21.

Fundamental Analysis of Lennar Corporation [LEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 14.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.99.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 48.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.06 and P/E Ratio of 6.49. These metrics all suggest that Lennar Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] has 293.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.42 to 71.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 7.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lennar Corporation [LEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lennar Corporation [LEN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.