Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] saw a change by -4.23% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $10.18. The company is holding 241.96M shares with keeping 241.96M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 29.52% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -13.84% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -13.84%, trading +29.52% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 241.96M shares valued at 1.63 million were bought and sold.

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Lexington Realty Trust [LXP], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LXP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.18, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] is sitting at 3.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.14.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] sitting at 29.40% and its Gross Margin at 88.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 83.80. These measurements indicate that Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.81. Its Return on Equity is 19.70%, and its Return on Assets is 9.00%. These metrics all suggest that Lexington Realty Trust is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.40 and P/E Ratio of 9.03. These metrics all suggest that Lexington Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has 241.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.86 to 11.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 4.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.