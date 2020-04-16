Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ: LPCN] gained by 4.12% on the last trading session, reaching $0.48 price per share at the time. Lipocine Inc. represents 45.53M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 21.98M with the latest information.

The Lipocine Inc. traded at the price of $0.48 with 1.04 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LPCN shares recorded 1.39M.

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LPCN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.48, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -77.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -98.31. Its Return on Equity is -143.70%, and its Return on Assets is -65.30%. These metrics suggest that this Lipocine Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 60.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 33.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -3.65. Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.30.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has 45.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 3.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.13, which indicates that it is 9.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lipocine Inc. [LPCN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.