Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] shares went higher by 2.80% from its previous closing of 37.45, now trading at the price of $38.50, also adding 1.05 points. Is LVGO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.81 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LVGO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 88.90M float and a 16.10% run over in the last seven days. LVGO share price has been hovering between 45.68 and 15.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LVGO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.50, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] sitting at -35.40% and its Gross Margin at 72.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -32.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.94. Its Return on Equity is -27.70%, and its Return on Assets is -15.00%. These metrics suggest that this Livongo Health Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -45.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.27. Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.71.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] has 93.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 45.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 154.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.90. This RSI suggests that Livongo Health Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.