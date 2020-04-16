LSI Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: LYTS] opened at $4.36 and closed at $4.38 a share within trading session on 04/15/20. That means that the stock gained by 24.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.44.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, LSI Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: LYTS] had 1.54 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 133.05K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 16.28%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.94%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.50 during that period and LYTS managed to take a rebound to 7.30 in the last 52 weeks.

LSI Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:LYTS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS] sitting at 1.80% and its Gross Margin at 23.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS] has 26.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 142.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.50 to 7.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 16.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS] a Reliable Buy?

LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.