Manning & Napier Inc. [MN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $3.75 after MN shares went up by 43.13% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Manning & Napier Inc. [NYSE:MN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Manning & Napier Inc. [MN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MN an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.75, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Manning & Napier Inc. [MN] is sitting at 1.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Manning & Napier Inc. [MN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Manning & Napier Inc. [MN] sitting at 2.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.86. Its Return on Equity is 0.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics suggest that this Manning & Napier Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Manning & Napier Inc. [MN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -13.80. Manning & Napier Inc. [MN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.07 and P/E Ratio of 54.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Manning & Napier Inc. [MN] has 15.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.99 to 2.75. At its current price, it has moved up by 36.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 278.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 33.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 89.58. This RSI suggests that Manning & Napier Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Manning & Napier Inc. [MN] a Reliable Buy?

Manning & Napier Inc. [MN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.