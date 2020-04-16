MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ: MNKD] shares unchanged from its previous closing of 1.26, now trading at the price of $1.26. Is MNKD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.04 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MNKD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 201.46M float and a 26.82% run over in the last seven days. MNKD share price has been hovering between 1.88 and 0.80 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ:MNKD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to MannKind Corporation [MNKD], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MNKD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.26, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MannKind Corporation [MNKD] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of MannKind Corporation [MNKD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MannKind Corporation [MNKD] sitting at -65.20% and its Gross Margin at 55.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -82.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 137.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39.

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] has 210.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 264.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.80 to 1.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 7.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MannKind Corporation [MNKD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MannKind Corporation [MNKD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.