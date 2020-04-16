The share price of Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] inclined by $4.23, presently trading at $3.97. The company’s shares saw 31.62% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.02 recorded on 04/15/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MRO jumped by 14.95% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.55 compared to +0.06 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.75%, while additionally dropping -75.66% during the last 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.31. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.34% increase from the current trading price.

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is sitting at 3.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 86.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.71. Its Return on Equity is 3.90%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics suggest that this Marathon Oil Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 46.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.00 and P/E Ratio of 6.74. These metrics all suggest that Marathon Oil Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has 801.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.02 to 18.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.89, which indicates that it is 9.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.