The share price of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] inclined by $23.98, presently trading at $22.25. The company’s shares saw 45.81% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 15.26 recorded on 04/15/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MPC jumped by 6.53% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 27.27 compared to -2.06 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 18.19%, while additionally dropping -60.39% during the last 12 months. Marathon Petroleum Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $55.07. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 32.82% increase from the current trading price.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MPC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.23, with the high estimate being $90.00, the low estimate being $31.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 11.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.19. Its Return on Equity is 7.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MPC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 89.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.24 and P/E Ratio of 5.57. These metrics all suggest that Marathon Petroleum Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has 647.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.26 to 69.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 8.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.