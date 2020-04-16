Marriott International Inc.[MAR] stock saw a move by -1.44% on Wednesday, touching 2.17 million. Based on the recent volume, Marriott International Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MAR shares recorded 329.08M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock additionally went up by 9.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -6.58% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MAR stock is set at -39.92% by far, with shares price recording returns by -45.14% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MAR shares showcased -32.78% decrease. MAR saw 153.39 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 46.56 compared to high within the same period of time.

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Marriott International Inc. [MAR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MAR an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is sitting at 3.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.37.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] sitting at 8.60% and its Gross Margin at 15.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.42. Its Return on Equity is 116.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Marriott International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,700.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 94.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,542.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 69.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.15 and P/E Ratio of 21.09. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has 329.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 153.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 8.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marriott International Inc. [MAR] a Reliable Buy?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.