Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] saw a change by -3.16% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $96.30. The company is holding 506.00M shares with keeping 503.13M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 29.55% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -19.67% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -19.67%, trading +29.55% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 506.00M shares valued at 2.26 million were bought and sold.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MMC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $96.30, with the high estimate being $130.00, the low estimate being $85.00 and the median estimate amounting to $115.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $99.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] sitting at 15.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.41. Its Return on Equity is 22.20%, and its Return on Assets is 5.60%. These metrics all suggest that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 182.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 162.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.18 and P/E Ratio of 28.24. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has 506.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 74.33 to 119.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 3.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] a Reliable Buy?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.