MobileIron Inc. [NASDAQ: MOBL] gained by 3.82% on the last trading session, reaching $4.62 price per share at the time. MobileIron Inc. represents 111.49M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 515.08M with the latest information.

The MobileIron Inc. traded at the price of $4.62 with 1.21 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MOBL shares recorded 1.02M.

MobileIron Inc. [NASDAQ:MOBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to MobileIron Inc. [MOBL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MOBL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.62, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MobileIron Inc. [MOBL] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MobileIron Inc. [MOBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MobileIron Inc. [MOBL] sitting at -23.40% and its Gross Margin at 79.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -80.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -97.49. Its Return on Equity is -120.60%, and its Return on Assets is -23.70%. These metrics suggest that this MobileIron Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MobileIron Inc. [MOBL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. MobileIron Inc. [MOBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.22.

MobileIron Inc. [MOBL] has 111.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 515.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.94 to 7.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 6.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MobileIron Inc. [MOBL] a Reliable Buy?

MobileIron Inc. [MOBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.