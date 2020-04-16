The share price of MoSys Inc. [NASDAQ: MOSY] inclined by $1.36, presently trading at $2.57. The company’s shares saw 229.49% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.78 recorded on 04/15/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MOSY jumped by 27.10% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.6500 compared to +1.5850 of all time high it touched on 04/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.25%, while additionally dropping -68.78% during the last 12 months. MoSys Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.57% decrease from the current trading price.

MoSys Inc. [NASDAQ:MOSY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding MoSys Inc. [MOSY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2018. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.61, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MoSys Inc. [MOSY] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of MoSys Inc. [MOSY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MoSys Inc. [MOSY] sitting at -24.30% and its Gross Margin at 61.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -25.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -23.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -29.45. Its Return on Equity is -41.90%, and its Return on Assets is -24.10%. These metrics suggest that this MoSys Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MoSys Inc. [MOSY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 6.14. MoSys Inc. [MOSY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.80.

MoSys Inc. [MOSY] has 2.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.78 to 5.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 229.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 15.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.56. This RSI suggests that MoSys Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is MoSys Inc. [MOSY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MoSys Inc. [MOSY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.