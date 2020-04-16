NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] took an upward turn with a change of 2.10%, trading at the price of $3.40 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.57 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while NeuroMetrix Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 889.62K shares for that time period. NURO monthly volatility recorded 34.95%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 73.39%. PS value for NURO stocks is 0.40 with PB recorded at 1.59.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ:NURO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NURO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.38, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] sitting at -40.90% and its Gross Margin at 24.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -40.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -168.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -79.06. Its Return on Equity is -78.80%, and its Return on Assets is -37.60%. These metrics suggest that this NeuroMetrix Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.38.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] has 1.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.81 to 10.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 318.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 73.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.20. This RSI suggests that NeuroMetrix Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.