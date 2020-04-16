NiSource Inc. [NI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $25.45 after NI shares went down by -4.40% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding NiSource Inc. [NI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NiSource Inc. [NI] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Fundamental Analysis of NiSource Inc. [NI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NiSource Inc. [NI] sitting at 17.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.86. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NiSource Inc. [NI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 162.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 154.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.61 and P/E Ratio of 28.85. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

NiSource Inc. [NI] has 366.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 30.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.37, which indicates that it is 4.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NiSource Inc. [NI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NiSource Inc. [NI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.