Noble Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: NBL] dipped by -6.79% on the last trading session, reaching $6.40 price per share at the time. Noble Energy Inc. represents 466.31M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.20B with the latest information.

The Noble Energy Inc. traded at the price of $6.40 with 3.85 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NBL shares recorded 11.19M.

Noble Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:NBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Noble Energy Inc. [NBL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.38, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.30.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Noble Energy Inc. [NBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] sitting at -30.70% and its Gross Margin at 80.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.43. Its Return on Equity is -17.00%, and its Return on Assets is -7.10%. These metrics suggest that this Noble Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 90.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.94.

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] has 466.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.73 to 28.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 134.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.26, which indicates that it is 13.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] a Reliable Buy?

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.