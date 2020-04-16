NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] stock went up by 3.30% or 0.63 points up from its previous closing price of 19.07. The stock reached $19.70 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NLOK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 4.01% in the period of the last 7 days.

NLOK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $20.20, at one point touching $18.76. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -6.61%. The 52-week high currently stands at 21.09 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 39.68% after the recent low of 10.11.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NLOK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.70, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.16. Its Return on Equity is 57.30%, and its Return on Assets is 22.30%. These metrics all suggest that NortonLifeLock Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 69.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.16 and P/E Ratio of 3.45. These metrics all suggest that NortonLifeLock Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has 606.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.11 to 21.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 4.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.