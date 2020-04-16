Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] stock went down by -5.88% or -0.71 points down from its previous closing price of 12.08. The stock reached $11.37 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NCLH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 9.72% in the period of the last 7 days.

NCLH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $12.25, at one point touching $11.39. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -80.98%. The 52-week high currently stands at 59.78 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -79.41% after the recent low of 7.03.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.44.

Fundamental Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 43.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40. These measurements indicate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.58. Its Return on Equity is 15.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 96.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.94 and P/E Ratio of 2.64. These metrics all suggest that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has 212.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.03 to 59.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.56, which indicates that it is 10.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.