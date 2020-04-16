The share price of Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] inclined by $18.01, presently trading at $18.26. The company’s shares saw 40.67% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 12.98 recorded on 04/15/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NUAN jumped by 10.07% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 18.40 compared to +1.67 of all time high it touched on 04/15/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 21.73%, while additionally gaining 23.43% during the last 12 months. Nuance Communications Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $22.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.24% increase from the current trading price.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NUAN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.26, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.34. Its Return on Equity is 13.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Nuance Communications Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.79 and P/E Ratio of 37.77. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has 284.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.98 to 23.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 4.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.