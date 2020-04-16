OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] opened at $11.71 and closed at $11.61 a share within trading session on 04/15/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.04% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.61.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] had 1.52 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 817.12K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.74%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.35%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.23 during that period and OSUR managed to take a rebound to 11.98 in the last 52 weeks.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OSUR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.61, with the high estimate being $6.50, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] sitting at 12.00% and its Gross Margin at 61.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.59. Its Return on Equity is 5.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that OraSure Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 50.92 and P/E Ratio of 43.40. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has 61.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 713.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.23 to 11.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 121.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.03, which indicates that it is 7.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.01. This RSI suggests that OraSure Technologies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.