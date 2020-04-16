Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] shares went higher by 3.18% from its previous closing of 44.55, now trading at the price of $45.97, also adding 1.42 points. Is OTIS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.65 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of OTIS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 0.61% run over in the last seven days. OTIS share price has been hovering between 50.25 and 38.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in Invalid Date. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $45.98, with the high estimate being $58.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.55.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] has 433.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 50.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.96% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.