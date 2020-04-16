Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.[PTEN] stock saw a move by -10.14% on Wednesday, touching 1.88 million. Based on the recent volume, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PTEN shares recorded 192.99M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] stock could reach median target price of $2.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] stock additionally went down by -0.48% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -9.21% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PTEN stock is set at -86.14% by far, with shares price recording returns by -79.59% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PTEN shares showcased -74.60% decrease. PTEN saw 16.27 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.61 compared to high within the same period of time.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PTEN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.87, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] is sitting at 2.59. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.71.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] sitting at -18.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.07. Its Return on Equity is -13.70%, and its Return on Assets is -8.70%. These metrics suggest that this Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has 192.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 399.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 16.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.37, which indicates that it is 18.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.