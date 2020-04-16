PTC Inc. [NASDAQ: PTC] dipped by -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $64.47 price per share at the time. PTC Inc. represents 112.80M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.27B with the latest information.

The PTC Inc. traded at the price of $64.47 with 1.38 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PTC shares recorded 1.14M.

PTC Inc. [NASDAQ:PTC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to PTC Inc. [PTC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PTC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $64.47, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $56.00 and the median estimate amounting to $75.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $64.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PTC Inc. [PTC] is sitting at 3.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PTC Inc. [PTC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PTC Inc. [PTC] sitting at 5.00% and its Gross Margin at 73.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.62. Its Return on Equity is -1.10%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics suggest that this PTC Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PTC Inc. [PTC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 55.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. PTC Inc. [PTC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.15.

PTC Inc. [PTC] has 112.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.90 to 102.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 4.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PTC Inc. [PTC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PTC Inc. [PTC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.