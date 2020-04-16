Pulmatrix Inc.[PULM] stock saw a move by 17.01% on Wednesday, touching 3.57 million. Based on the recent volume, Pulmatrix Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PULM shares recorded 19.09M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] stock additionally went up by 28.46% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 65.35% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PULM stock is set at 54.63% by far, with shares price recording returns by 10.60% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PULM shares showcased 125.68% increase. PULM saw 1.92 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.61 compared to high within the same period of time.

Pulmatrix Inc. [NASDAQ:PULM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PULM an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -114.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -180.17. Its Return on Equity is -152.50%, and its Return on Assets is -68.60%. These metrics suggest that this Pulmatrix Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.08. Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.75.

Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] has 19.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 1.92. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 220.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 13.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.76. This RSI suggests that Pulmatrix Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.