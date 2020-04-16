The share price of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] inclined by $36.98, presently trading at $34.35. The company’s shares saw 78.44% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 19.25 recorded on 04/15/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as RCL jumped by 10.22% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 45.12 compared to -2.80 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 23.51%, while additionally dropping -69.80% during the last 12 months. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $84.08. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 49.73% increase from the current trading price.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RCL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $34.31, with the high estimate being $165.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $65.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] sitting at 19.00% and its Gross Margin at 45.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.20. These measurements indicate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.25. Its Return on Equity is 16.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.30%. These metrics all suggest that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 96.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 74.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.54 and P/E Ratio of 3.84. These metrics all suggest that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has 195.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.25 to 135.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.32, which indicates that it is 13.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.