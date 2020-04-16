Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] opened at $14.44 and closed at $15.78 a share within trading session on 04/15/20. That means that the stock dropped by -7.03% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $14.67.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] had 2.2 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.58M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.65%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.73%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 8.75 during that period and SIX managed to take a rebound to 59.52 in the last 52 weeks.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Fundamental Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] sitting at 28.90% and its Gross Margin at 91.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00. These measurements indicate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.34. Its Return on Equity is -25.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SIX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 140.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] has 84.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.75 to 59.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 11.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.