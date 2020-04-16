Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] saw a change by 5.28% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $29.51. The company is holding 561.32M shares with keeping 358.94M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 95.43% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -29.74% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.59%, trading +96.56% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 561.32M shares valued at 17.28 million were bought and sold.

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WORK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.51, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] is sitting at 4.06. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] sitting at -93.30% and its Gross Margin at 84.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -90.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -62.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.76. Its Return on Equity is -143.40%, and its Return on Assets is -46.00%. These metrics suggest that this Slack Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 27.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.24.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has 561.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.10 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] a Reliable Buy?

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.