Smartsheet Inc.[SMAR] stock saw a move by 2.83% on Wednesday, touching 1.49 million. Based on the recent volume, Smartsheet Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SMAR shares recorded 119.45M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] stock could reach median target price of $49.50.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] stock additionally went up by 10.44% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 49.80% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SMAR stock is set at 18.40% by far, with shares price recording returns by 8.03% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SMAR shares showcased 16.78% increase. SMAR saw 55.79 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 30.91 compared to high within the same period of time.

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SMAR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $48.01, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.69.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] sitting at -38.30% and its Gross Margin at 80.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -27.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -26.18. Its Return on Equity is -22.00%, and its Return on Assets is -14.30%. These metrics suggest that this Smartsheet Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 12.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -50.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.15.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has 119.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.91 to 55.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] a Reliable Buy?

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.