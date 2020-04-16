Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] shares went lower by -5.78% from its previous closing of 32.82, now trading at the price of $30.92, also subtracting -1.9 points. Is LUV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.49 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LUV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 515.15M float and a 0.15% run over in the last seven days. LUV share price has been hovering between 58.83 and 29.15 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LUV an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 74.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.16. Its Return on Equity is 23.30%, and its Return on Assets is 8.70%. These metrics all suggest that Southwest Airlines Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.30 and P/E Ratio of 7.24. These metrics all suggest that Southwest Airlines Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has 526.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.15 to 58.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 6.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.