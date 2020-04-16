Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] dipped by -0.47% on the last trading session, reaching $18.98 price per share at the time. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. represents 118.97M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.26B with the latest information.

The Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. traded at the price of $18.98 with 1.78 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SFM shares recorded 2.53M.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SFM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.98, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] is sitting at 3.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.09.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] sitting at 3.90% and its Gross Margin at 33.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.87. Its Return on Equity is 26.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 298.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 279.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.28 and P/E Ratio of 15.27. These metrics all suggest that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has 118.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.00 to 24.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.05, which indicates that it is 4.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.