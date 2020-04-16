T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] took an upward turn with a change of 21.17%, trading at the price of $0.66 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 24.93 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while T2 Biosystems Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 10.24M shares for that time period. TTOO monthly volatility recorded 20.13%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.37%. PS value for TTOO stocks is 6.95.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTOO an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 366.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has 105.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 3.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 181.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 12.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.