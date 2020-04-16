The share price of Tallgrass Energy LP [NYSE: TGE] inclined by $21.58, presently trading at $22.37. The company’s shares saw 104.67% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 10.93 recorded on 04/15/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TGE jumped by 21.85% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 22.40 compared to +4.25 of all time high it touched on 04/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 69.12%, while additionally dropping -13.99% during the last 12 months. Tallgrass Energy LP is said to have a 12-month price target set at $20.98. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.39% decrease from the current trading price.

Tallgrass Energy LP [NYSE:TGE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] is sitting at 2.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] sitting at 40.60% and its Gross Margin at 77.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60. These measurements indicate that Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.89. Its Return on Equity is 13.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TGE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 191.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 191.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.74 and P/E Ratio of 15.83. These metrics all suggest that Tallgrass Energy LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has 275.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.93 to 25.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 5.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.59. This RSI suggests that Tallgrass Energy LP is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.