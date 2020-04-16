The Blackstone Group Inc.[BX] stock saw a move by 3.52% on Wednesday, touching 1.64 million. Based on the recent volume, The Blackstone Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BX shares recorded 1.09B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] stock could reach median target price of $55.00.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] stock additionally went down by -0.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 12.26% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BX stock is set at 28.02% by far, with shares price recording returns by -21.70% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BX shares showcased -2.15% decrease. BX saw 64.97 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 33.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $47.10, with the high estimate being $71.00, the low estimate being $43.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] sitting at 48.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.90. These measurements indicate that The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.70. Its Return on Equity is 30.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.50%. These metrics all suggest that The Blackstone Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 169.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 165.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has 1.09B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.00 to 64.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 6.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.