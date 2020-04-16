The Boeing Company [BA] took an downward turn with a change of -6.12%, trading at the price of $137.05 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 15.1 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Boeing Company shares have an average trading volume of 22.38M shares for that time period. BA monthly volatility recorded 13.51%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.84%. PS value for BA stocks is 0.98.

The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The Boeing Company [BA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $136.94, with the high estimate being $440.00, the low estimate being $95.00 and the median estimate amounting to $150.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $145.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Boeing Company [BA] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Boeing Company [BA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Boeing Company [BA] sitting at -2.30% and its Gross Margin at 15.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.45. Its Return on Equity is 14.30%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BA financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 143.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 310.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 81.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

The Boeing Company [BA] has 567.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 82.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.00 to 391.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 7.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Boeing Company [BA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Boeing Company [BA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.