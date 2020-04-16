The New York Times Company [NYSE: NYT] dipped by -3.45% on the last trading session, reaching $31.11 price per share at the time. The New York Times Company represents 173.22M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.39B with the latest information.

The The New York Times Company traded at the price of $31.11 with 1.04 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NYT shares recorded 1.78M.

The New York Times Company [NYSE:NYT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For The New York Times Company [NYT] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NYT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.11, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $36.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.22.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The New York Times Company [NYT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The New York Times Company [NYT] sitting at 9.30% and its Gross Margin at 61.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.34. Its Return on Equity is 12.70%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that The New York Times Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The New York Times Company [NYT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. The New York Times Company [NYT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.28 and P/E Ratio of 37.24. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The New York Times Company [NYT] has 173.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.13 to 40.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 5.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The New York Times Company [NYT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The New York Times Company [NYT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.