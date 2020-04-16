The Trade Desk Inc.[TTD] stock saw a move by -2.93% on Wednesday, touching 1.34 million. Based on the recent volume, The Trade Desk Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TTD shares recorded 44.21M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] stock could reach median target price of $247.50.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] stock additionally went up by 18.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 41.17% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TTD stock is set at 12.07% by far, with shares price recording returns by -20.27% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TTD shares showcased 12.55% increase. TTD saw 323.78 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 136.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $226.56, with the high estimate being $340.00, the low estimate being $164.00 and the median estimate amounting to $247.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $233.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] sitting at 17.00% and its Gross Margin at 76.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40. These measurements indicate that The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.33. Its Return on Equity is 20.90%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics all suggest that The Trade Desk Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 62.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 176.05 and P/E Ratio of 100.22. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has 44.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 136.00 to 323.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.45, which indicates that it is 6.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.