Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ: TSCO] opened at $88.80 and closed at $92.96 a share within trading session on 04/15/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.39% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $90.74.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ: TSCO] had 1.34 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.90M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.97%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.98%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 63.89 during that period and TSCO managed to take a rebound to 114.25 in the last 52 weeks.

Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ:TSCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Tractor Supply Company [TSCO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TSCO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.74, with the high estimate being $115.00, the low estimate being $83.00 and the median estimate amounting to $99.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] is sitting at 4.39. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.28.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] sitting at 8.90% and its Gross Margin at 34.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.94. Its Return on Equity is 36.90%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that Tractor Supply Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 172.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 153.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.73 and P/E Ratio of 19.47. These metrics all suggest that Tractor Supply Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has 119.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.89 to 114.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 4.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tractor Supply Company [TSCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.