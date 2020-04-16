United States Steel Corporation [X] saw a change by -1.53% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.45. The company is holding 169.00M shares with keeping 167.65M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 42.07% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -62.97% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -39.50%, trading +42.18% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 169.00M shares valued at 5.74 million were bought and sold.

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding United States Steel Corporation [X] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give X an Underweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United States Steel Corporation [X] is sitting at 2.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.22.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United States Steel Corporation [X]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United States Steel Corporation [X] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 7.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.74. Its Return on Equity is -15.00%, and its Return on Assets is -5.60%. These metrics suggest that this United States Steel Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United States Steel Corporation [X] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.87.

United States Steel Corporation [X] has 169.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.54 to 17.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.76, which indicates that it is 5.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United States Steel Corporation [X] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United States Steel Corporation [X], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.