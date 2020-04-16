Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: VIR] shares went lower by -0.78% from its previous closing of 29.50, now trading at the price of $29.27, also subtracting -0.23 points. Is VIR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.01 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VIR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 100.45M float and a -8.79% run over in the last seven days. VIR share price has been hovering between 75.00 and 11.65 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:VIR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VIR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.27, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -61.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -62.97.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -16.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 345.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.19.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has 108.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.65 to 75.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 151.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.