Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] shares went lower by -5.83% from its previous closing of 1.20, now trading at the price of $1.13, also subtracting -0.07 points. Is WTRH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.12 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WTRH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 53.40M float and a 14.29% run over in the last seven days. WTRH share price has been hovering between 11.34 and 0.21 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WTRH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.13, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -45.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -163.37. Its Return on Equity is -206.40%, and its Return on Assets is -97.40%. These metrics suggest that this Waitr Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 553.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 538.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.05. Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has 76.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 91.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 11.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 431.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -4.48, which indicates that it is 15.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.