Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] saw a change by 26.83% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.10. The company is holding 2.83M shares with keeping 2.59M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 106.65% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -91.85% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -42.73%, trading +99.04% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.83M shares valued at 2.39 million were bought and sold.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BLIN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give BLIN an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] sitting at -72.30% and its Gross Margin at 48.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -67.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -106.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -175.54. Its Return on Assets is -53.90%.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.41. Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] has 2.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 13.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 11.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.