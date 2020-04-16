Natera Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRA] opened at $31.25 and closed at $31.19 a share within trading session on 04/15/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.01% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $32.13.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Natera Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRA] had 1.45 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.05M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.90%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.42%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 16.87 during that period and NTRA managed to take a rebound to 41.80 in the last 52 weeks.

Natera Inc. [NASDAQ:NTRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Natera Inc. [NTRA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NTRA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.13, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $43.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Natera Inc. [NTRA] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Natera Inc. [NTRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Natera Inc. [NTRA] sitting at -38.50% and its Gross Margin at 42.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -41.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -43.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -51.56. Its Return on Equity is -108.20%, and its Return on Assets is -31.10%. These metrics suggest that this Natera Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Natera Inc. [NTRA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Natera Inc. [NTRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.43.

Natera Inc. [NTRA] has 76.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.87 to 41.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 6.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Natera Inc. [NTRA] a Reliable Buy?

Natera Inc. [NTRA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.